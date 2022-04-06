(TNS) The U.S., European Union and Group of Seven are coordinating on a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, including a U.S. ban on investment in the country and an EU ban on coal imports, following the discovery of civilian murders and other atrocities in Ukrainian towns abandoned by retreating Russian forces.
The governments plan to increase penalties on Russian financial institutions and state-owned enterprises and will sanction unspecified Russian officials and their family members, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
“You can expect that they will target Russian government officials, their family members, Russian-owned financial institutions, also state-owned enterprises. It’s a part of the continuation of our efforts to put consequences in place, hold Russian officials accountable,” Psaki told reporters Tuesday, adding that an announcement would come Wednesday.
The ruble weakened against the dollar on news of the new penalties.
The discovery of atrocities in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv where Russian forces pulled back in recent days under pressure from the Ukrainian military, has horrified the world anew as the Kremlin refocuses its offensive on securing the separatist Donbas and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian authorities, backed by U.S. and European governments, allege Russian forces murdered scores of civilians after they occupied the region, and they have released evidence, including photographs, of men whose wrists appear to have been bound before they were shot.
The Kremlin has denied responsibility, claiming without evidence that the Kyiv government staged the incidents.
Earlier Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is proposing to ban most Russian ships and trucks from entering the bloc, as well as Russian coal imports. The EU will also push ahead with a debate on targeting Russian oil, she said — a sensitive issue in Europe, where many countries are dependent on Russian fuel imports.
