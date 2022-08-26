BEIRUT  — (TNS) The U.S. air force bombed new positions manned by militias loyal to Iran in eastern Syria for the second time in 24 hours, the U.S. military’s Central Command and a monitoring group said on Thursday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, SOHR, said the new airstrikes targeting posts in the countryside of Deir al Zour, resulted in the deaths of three Iran-backed militia fighters. 