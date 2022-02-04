WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden announced Thursday that U.S. forces killed the leader of Islamic State during an overnight raid in Syria that first responders reported left 13 civilians dead, calling the operation a success because it eliminated a “major terrorist threat to the world.”
“Thanks to the bravery of our troops, this horrible terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said during an address from the White House.
Senior administration officials said all troops returned safely from the mission and hailed the slaying of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as a major counterterrorism success. Al-Qurayshi, who took over the reigns of Islamic State in 2019 following the slaying of its previous leader, had been coordinating “the group’s global terror operations to include directing operations that pose a direct threat to the American people and our partners around the world,” said a senior U.S. administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
The senior administration officials said measures were taken to reduce civilian casualties, but rescue workers with the Syrian Civil Defense, a group of first responders working in opposition-controlled areas known as the White Helmets, reported that at least 13 people were killed, including six children and four women. They also provided medical assistance to a young girl who lived in the house.
U.S. officials blamed their deaths on al-Qurayshi, who they said blew up himself and his family in his third floor apartment as the raid unfolded. An ISIS lieutenant was also slain during the raid, though U.S. officials did not specify how he died.
At least four children left the second floor safely, and a family on the first floor was removed safely, said the officials who acknowledged other women and children could have remained and died. They said they did not believe the reported totals of civilian casualties were accurate but did not provide their own accounting of how many bystanders were hurt or killed. Al-Qurayshi purposefully lived among civilians and used “these innocent people as a shield,” a senior administration official said.
U.S. officials had spent months planning the raid, Biden received an extensive briefing on the proposed operation in December, and gave the final go-ahead on Tuesday morning. Biden watched the raid, which officials called “incredibly complex” and “high risk,” in real time from the White House situation room, officials said.
The administration official said they long suspected al-Qurayshi would attempt to blow himself up during the operation, in hopes of destroying the building and injuring American troops and killing more civilians. In anticipation of such a suicide bombing, they conducted a remote engineering study to determine that the building would survive such an explosion and concluded that it would. The officials said the building largely survived the detonation.
“Unfortunately, ISIS once again revealed its barbarity and a final act of cowardice and disregard for human life has you’ve dealt with that made a blast, a significant blast, killing himself and several others, including his wife and children,” a senior administration official said.
Biden said that he chose to conduct a raid, rather than targeting al-Quryashi with an airstrike, because “this terrorist had chosen to surround himself with families, including children” and “we made this choice to minimize civilian casualties.”
Al-Qurashi is the second Islamic State leader to be killed in Idlib, a verdant province once famous for its olive groves that has since become the last bastion of those opposed to the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The province is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, a jihadist umbrella group that includes a former affiliate of al-Qaida in Syria. In 2019, U.S. special forces attacked a nondescript house on the periphery of Barisha, a small village near the Turkish border where then Islamic State’s so-called caliph Abu Bakr Baghdadi was hiding. He died after detonating an explosive vest.
A U.S. official said al-Qurashi was a “driving force” in the genocide of the Yazidi religious minority in Iraq and the enslavement of thousands of young Yazidi girls. When Islamic State scythed through Iraq in 2014, it took over the Yazidi homeland in the Singer region of northern Iraq. The group’s fighters launched a vicious genocide campaign, murdering 3,000 men and boys — shooting them execution-style in the back of the head and pushing them off cliffs — and enslaving thousands of women and girls. Years later, many are still missing; those who do return are often ostracized by their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.