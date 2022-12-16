COLUMBIA, S.C. — (TNS) Three years after a University of South Carolina student was kidnapped and murdered by a man pretending to be an Uber driver, the U.S. House has passed a bill that would strengthen rideshare protections for passengers.

The House on Wednesday passed Sami’s Law, named for Samantha Josephson, the 21-year-old University of South Carolina student who got into what she thought was her Uber after a night out in Five Points in 2019. The next day Josephson was found stabbed to death in a rural part of Clarendon County.