(TNS) The U.S. announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Russia’s military intelligence and defense industry, as well as people accused of stealing Ukrainian crops, in a new push to restrict President Vladimir Putin’s ability to wage war. 

The State Department sanctioned 31 defense, technology and electronics entities, while the Treasury Department imposed restrictions of 22 officials, including people who have “overseen the seizure or theft of hundreds of thousands of tons of Ukrainian grain,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.