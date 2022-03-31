(TNS) The pandemic spurred a historic change in consumer demand, pushing up wages and reshuffling America’s workforce in a way that’s unlikely to reverse anytime soon.
Two years after the onset of Covid-19, the labor market has adapted to reflect shifts in spending that’s heavier on goods and lighter on services. Hiring has boomed in transportation and warehousing, and payrolls in retail trade, which saw some of the worst job losses in early 2020 when lockdowns shuttered storefronts, are now higher than before the health crisis.
Meantime, the enormous leisure and hospitality sector remains 1.5 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic peak.
That’s “the stay-at-home economy in a nutshell,” said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo & Co. And while spending patterns will likely revert over time, “we’re not going back to how we were spending, how we were hiring, overnight.”
The March jobs report, out Friday, will likely show continued improvement across the U.S. labor market — hopefully offering a relatively cleaner read compared to recent reports affected by omicron, benchmark revisions and population adjustments.
Economists estimate employers added about a half million jobs in the month as pandemic restrictions faded. They also see an acceleration in wage growth and a pickup in labor force participation.
Data out Wednesday from ADP Research Institute showed a similar picture, with U.S. company employment swelling by 455,000 in March in a broad-based advance.
Employers across industries nationwide have increased pay to attract and retain workers amid near-record vacancies. For instance, average hourly earnings for nonsupervisory workers in leisure and hospitality have jumped over 15% since February 2020. Even so, the sector typically pays less than all other major industries.
