(TNS) The U.S. Navy said it thwarted an attempt by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to capture an unmanned American vessel in the oil-rich Persian Gulf, as tensions persist despite efforts by the countries to resolve their deadlock over restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. 

After an IRGC ship was spotted towing the so-called sail-drone late on Monday, a nearby U.S. patrol boat responded by launching a combat helicopter, according to a statement by the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.