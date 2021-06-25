(TNS) Record heat is set to bear down on the Pacific Northwest, threatening fresh strains on regional power and water supplies and dragging down air quality through next week.
Monthly and all-time high temperatures could envelop Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, with warming starting to build on Saturday and lasting into next week, said David Roth, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. Electric grids across the West are forecast to be stretched this summer as hot weather sends power demand surging and drought leaves less water in hydropower reservoirs. While California may not be as hot, the state has already had its first threat of supply shortages, as officials struggle with growing heat, drought and wildfire risks linked to climate change.
