USDA tells Senate panel it's struggling to feed needy families

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Chairwoman speaks at a news conference on the introduction of legislation to help Americans with the nationwide baby formula shortage, at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 

 Anna Moneymaker

WASHINGTON — (TNS) A U.S. Department of Agriculture official testified Thursday that some of the agency’s food programs are being overburdened in the push to feed needy families.

The acknowledgment came Thursday morning as Republicans on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee repeatedly hammered the USDA over a dramatic rise in its spending to update a nutrition program known as the Thrifty Food Plan.