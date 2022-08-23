(TNS) The families of the victims and survivors of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, are preparing to file a massive lawsuit against the local and state police, the shop that sold gunman Salvador Ramos his weapon and the manufacturer who made the gun.

Attorney Charles Bonner announced Sunday that he is filing a $27 billion civil rights lawsuit against the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, school police chief Pete Arredondo, sheriff’s offices, the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Border Patrol, the Uvalde Independent School District school board, the Uvalde City Council and the City of Uvalde.