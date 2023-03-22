US-NEWS-VA-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-GET

A general view of Richneck Elementary School on January 7, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia. A 6-year-old student was taken into custody after reportedly shooting a teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School. The teacher, a woman in her 30s, suffered “life-threatening” injuries.

 Jay Paul/Getty Images/TNS

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (TNS) Abigail Zwerner told NBC News this week that the image of her 6-year-old student aiming a gun at her during class has been forever etched in her mind.

“I will just never forget the look on his face that he gave me while he pointed the gun directly at me,” Zwerner told reporter Savannah Guthrie on a “Today” show segment that aired Tuesday. “It’s changed me. It’s changed my life.”