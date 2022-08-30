NEW YORK — (TNS) Nate Coward didn’t ask questions when his company of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment was called on to recover and bury the Pentagon’s dead after a jetliner blew a massive hole in the military headquarters on Sept. 11, 2001.

But the 41-year-old disabled veteran has questions now about why he and other members of the military who responded to 9/11 are being excluded from the World Trade Center Health Program that is available to anyone else who answered the call.