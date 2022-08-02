FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (TNS) Vice President Kamala Harris flew to South Florida on Monday to talk up a $1 billion Biden administration program to help deal with the growing intensity of hurricanes, wildfires, extreme heat and other disasters that threaten communities nationwide.

Her arrival came hours after the White House announced a national funding plan that would benefit all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and three territories including Puerto Rico.