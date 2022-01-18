ATLANTA — (TNS) Vice President Kamala Harris, Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator and the youngest daughter of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. each made passionate calls on Monday for passage of new federal voting rights laws at the annual remembrance for the slain civil rights leader, warning democracy hangs in the balance.
In tributes to King, they also called upon Americans to follow in his footsteps, to push lawmakers through nonviolent organization to pass voting rights legislation currently stalled in the U.S. Senate.
The speeches at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church are part of a pressure campaign to force Senate Democrats to relax filibuster rules to allow for approval of federal voting rights law to get around unified Republican opposition in the evenly divided chamber. Republicans call the legislation a gross overreach of federal authority and a partisan power grab.
Two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have so far refused calls by President Joe Biden, other Democrats and activists to eliminate the Senate’s filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes to advance most bills, or to carve out an exception for voting rights.
In a video address, Harris said new laws in Georgia and other states create new burdens on voters in states representing 55 million people — or about one in six Americans.
“The proponents of these laws are not only putting in place obstacles to the ballot box, they are also working to interfere with our elections to get the outcomes they want and to discredit those they do not,” Harris said. “That is not how democracies work.”
The annual King Beloved Community Commemorative Service celebrates the life and legacy of the late King, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who was co-pastor of historic Ebenezer before his assassination in 1968.
It is always a political as well as spiritual event, with past years emphasizing poverty, health care, presidential politics and other issues. Health care and the rights of the poor played prominently again.
But voting rights at Monday’s 54th annual service carried greater urgency following the siege of the U.S. Capitol last January and acts by state legislatures that critics decry as voter suppression.
Last year, Republicans in Georgia passed new voting restrictions in the wake of Biden’s narrow victory in the state. The new Georgia law limits the number, locations and days of use of ballot drop boxes and cuts the time period to request an absentee ballot.
The law also outlaws mass mailing of absentee ballot applications and instituted new proof of ID requirements that critics say will disproportionately affect Black voters because they are more likely than whites to lack driver’s licenses or other state ID.
