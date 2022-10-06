(TNS) President Joe Biden arrived early Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers to survey damage inflicted on Southwest Florida by Hurricane Ian, get a briefing on the response and recovery efforts, and meet with people impacted by the storm.

“I wanted to tell you in person that we’re thinking of you and we’re not leaving. We’re not leaving until this gets done. I promise you that,” the president said at Fishermans Wharf in Fort Myers.

