(TNS) President Joe Biden arrived early Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers to survey damage inflicted on Southwest Florida by Hurricane Ian, get a briefing on the response and recovery efforts, and meet with people impacted by the storm.
“I wanted to tell you in person that we’re thinking of you and we’re not leaving. We’re not leaving until this gets done. I promise you that,” the president said at Fishermans Wharf in Fort Myers.
Biden arrived on Air Force One about 12:40 p.m. After a few minutes on the tarmac — where he was met by a group of first responders, mostly firefighters, and two local elected officials — the president and first lady Jill Biden boarded Marine One to survey storm-ravaged areas via helicopter, joined by Lee County Commission Chairman Cecil Pendergrass.
After the helicopter tour, the Bidens went to Fishermans Wharf in Fort Myers, where they were greeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his spouse, Casey DeSantis.
The group moved into the wharf, where Biden, DeSantis and their wives spoke with people the White House said were affected residents. They’re at The Dixie Fish Co., which started in the 1930s as a place for buying and selling the day’s catch. It is now a restaurant. As they ended their conversation, the president gave one of the women a hug from the side, putting his arm around her shoulders.
Biden said the recovery wouldn’t be over in days or weeks; it will take months or years. “The only thing I can assure you is that the federal government will be here until it’s finished,” he said.
Biden’s personal meetings — with residents and business owners affected by Hurricane Ian, plus crews working on rescues, restoring power, distributing food and water and removing debris — represent one of the most important parts of a president’s job: serving as the nation’s consoler-in-chief.
While in Florida, Biden will announce a doubling of the time — to 60 days from 30 days — that the federal government will pick up 100% of costs for search and rescue, sheltering, feeding and other emergency measures to save lives, the White House said Wednesday.
Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters during a briefing on Air Force One that there isn’t yet a cost estimate for the previously authorized or newly expanded assistance.
“We are still very much in the life-saving and stabilization mode. They are just beginning the assessments of what the actual extent of damage is to the infrastructure. It’s going to be in the billions. How many billions? I don’t know yet. But it will certainly be in the billions. And perhaps one of the more costly disasters that we’ve seen in many years,” Criswell said.
“The funds are going to be there for as long as we need to support (efforts in Florida),” Criswell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.