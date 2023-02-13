WASHINGTON — (TNS) The White House said it’s too early to characterize the two latest objects shot down by U.S. fighter jets over North America after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they are believed to have been high-altitude balloons.

One of the objects was downed over Alaska on Friday and the other was brought down over Canada on Saturday, following the highly publicized shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4.

