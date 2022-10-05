WASHINGTON — (TNS) White House officials have asked the U.S. Energy Department to analyze whether a ban on exports of gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products would lower fuel prices, an indication the controversial idea is gaining traction in some corners of the Biden administration.

The White House request follows a tense meeting between top administration officials and oil industry executives and comes amid growing concern that high gasoline prices pose a political threat to Democrats in the November elections, said a person familiar with the matter. The requested analysis would include an examination of how an export ban would affect gasoline prices if imposed for 30 or 60 days, said the person, who asked not to be named discussing private deliberations.