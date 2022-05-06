GENEVA — (TNS) The coronavirus pandemic led to the deaths of around 14.9 million people globally in the past two years, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday.
The figures include people who died from a COVID-19 infection as well as those with illnesses and injuries who passed away because of stretched health services and lockdowns.
A WHO report said the data showed “9.49 million more deaths than those globally reported as directly attributable to COVID-19.”
The figures are still just estimates and are incomplete.
The WHO added: “These ranges in uncertainty serve to highlight the ongoing need and work of the WHO, as we partner with countries to strengthen national health information systems, civil registration and vital statistics systems and reporting of causes of death, and integrated surveillance systems to help improve data availability and close ‘data gaps.’”
Excess mortality — meaning how many more people died compared with previous years without a pandemic — was highest in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas, accounting for a combined 84% of all cases, the WHO said.
Around 68% of the additional deaths are attributable to 10 countries: Brazil, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Africa, Turkey and the United States. Of those who died globally, 57% were men.
The overall global death figure now for those dying with or of coronavirus is more than 6.2 million, the WHO said in reference to numbers sent to the organization from member nations.
