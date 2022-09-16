WASHINGTON — (TNS) The IRS will use part of its new $80 billion influx of cash to fully staff in-person help centers, increase phone and online services and assemble a team of experts to guide the agency’s customer service efforts, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen announced Thursday.

Speaking at the IRS’ New Carrollton facility in Lanham, Md., Yellen emphasized that Democrats’ budget infusion for the tax-collecting agency will allow it to modernize, moving away from aging computer systems, over-reliance on paper filings and traditional mail, and other outdated practices.