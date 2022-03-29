LVIV, Ukraine — (TNS) Russian and Ukrainian officials began arriving in Turkey on Monday for a new round of talks as their countries battled well into a fifth week of war, with missiles raining down outside several cities Monday morning, including the capital of Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv.
In a video address ahead of the negotiations, to be held in person in Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his nation was seeking peace “without delay” and “the restoration of normal life.” He also said separately that he was willing to accept Ukrainian “neutrality,” one of Russia’s core demands. That would mean Ukraine letting go of aspirations to join NATO, even though pursuit of membership is enshrined in the country’s constitution.
The talks are expected to open Tuesday.
But after four prior rounds of negotiations — the last ones via video — the path to peace or even simply a cease-fire was unclear in a war that has killed more than 1,150 civilians, displaced millions of Ukrainians and made Russia an international pariah.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, who has been part of negotiations and spoken optimistically about them, struck a more somber tone Monday.
“Again, total missile strikes at Ukraine. Lutsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne. Every day, more and more rockets. Mariupol under carpet bombing,” he tweeted. “Russia no longer has a language, humanism, civilization. Only rockets, bombs and attempts to wipe Ukraine off the face of the earth. Does Europe really like it?”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Monday that, from Moscow’s point of view at least, “no significant progress” had been made in peace talks thus far. He said in-person talks would allow the two sides to move forward “in a more concentrated way.”
Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres announced that the U.N. had asked Martin Griffiths, United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, to immediately explore with Ukrainian and Russian authorities “possible agreements and arrangements for a humanitarian cease-fire.”
“A cessation of hostilities will allow essential humanitarian aid to be delivered and enable civilians to move around safely,” Guterres said Monday at a news conference outside the Security Council in New York. “It will save lives, prevent suffering and protect civilians.”
In the last week, U.S. and British intelligence have said that Russia has scaled back its forces on the outskirts of Kyiv in the face of fierce fighting from Ukrainian defenses.
The British Ministry of Defense said in a daily report Monday that there was “no significant change” to Russian positions in Ukraine over the last day. “Ongoing logistical shortages have been compounded by a continued lack of momentum and morale amongst the Russian military,” it said.
But in the south and east, the ministry said Russia continued its all-out assault and attempt to capture the strategic southern port of Mariupol. Conquering the city would help Russian forces establish a corridor across Ukraine’s south to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014 but which has no land connection to Russia.
In an interview with independent Russian journalists Sunday, Zelenskyy singled out the city as the site of some of the most horrific consequences of Russia’s invasion. Still under Ukrainian control, it has seen the majority of its 430,000 residents flee while those who remain struggle to find food and water in neighborhoods of rubble. How much longer the city can continue to hold out against relentless shelling and lack of humanitarian relief is increasingly open to question.
Mariupol is “littered with corpses — no one is removing them — Russian soldiers and Ukrainian citizens,” Zelenskyy said in the interview. It was conducted in Russian with three journalists based outside Russia and one in Moscow.
He also held out the possibility of neutrality for Ukraine, a concession he has previously broached but addressed more emphatically this time.
“Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state — we are ready to go for it. This is the most important point,” Zelenskyy said, adding that the neutrality move would require a national referendum. He said negotiators would refuse Russian demands for the demilitarization and “de-Nazification” of Ukraine, ideas Zelenskyy called “incomprehensible.”
The Kremlin, which has banned media in Russia from describing its invasion as a “war,” warned news outlets not to publish Zelenskyy’s remarks.
Putin’s stranglehold of Russian media outlets tightened Monday as the nation’s last major independent newspaper critical of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine announced it was suspending publication after receiving a second warning from government censors.
The Novaya Gazeta, whose Editor in Chief Dmitry Muratov was co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression,” said that it would cease publishing in print and online until the end of the “special operation in Ukraine.”
In a sign of the ongoing stalemate, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Monday there would be no safe passage via negotiated humanitarian corridors for civilians seeking to flee battered cities.
Vereshchuk, who typically announces evacuation routes daily, blamed Russian “provocations” for the shutoff of safe corridors. Ukraine has accused Russia of blocking routes and abducting humanitarian volunteers, including members of the Red Cross.
In total, the war has created 3.8 million Ukrainian refugees and displaced millions more internally since Russia launched its invasion Feb. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.