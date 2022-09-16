KIEV — (TNS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a mass grave was found in the north-eastern city of Izyum, which was retaken from Russian forces just days ago.
“A mass burial site was found in Izyum, Kharkiv region. The necessary procedural actions have already begun there. There should be more information — clear, verified information — tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said in a Thursday evening address.
“We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to,” the Ukrainian leader said. “Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izyum... Russia leaves death everywhere. And it must be held accountable for that.”
Hundreds of bodies were found in the Kiev suburb of Bucha after Russian troops withdrew in early April. Russian soldiers have been accused of committing war crimes against civilians there.
Izyum was retaken just days ago as Kiev’s troops recaptured more and more territory from invading Russians forces as part of a major counteroffensive. An important transport hub, it is considered the gateway to the industrial region of Donbass and had more than 40,000 inhabitants before the war.
