KIEV — (TNS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a mass grave was found in the north-eastern city of Izyum, which was retaken from Russian forces just days ago.

“A mass burial site was found in Izyum, Kharkiv region. The necessary procedural actions have already begun there. There should be more information — clear, verified information — tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said in a Thursday evening address.