MURRAY – Substance abuse is a pervasive problem nationwide, but it is compounded in rural areas where limited resources create unnecessary barriers to treatment for those suffering with substance use disorder. One local nonprofit is continuing its efforts to address that problem by bringing a new treatment facility for women to the area.
This month, Neartown, a nonprofit focused on addiction recovery services through residential treatment, begins its capital campaign to build a short-term residential treatment center for women in Calloway County.
“Substance abuse is not biased,” said Neartown Executive Director Jereme Rose. “It’s doesn’t care whether you’re male or female, so there are just as many women out there with substance abuse problems as there are men.”
Neartown currently operates three different residential treatment programs in Calloway County: two sober living programs, one for men, called Neartown, and one for women, called Hertown; and Neartown Kirksey, a 16-bed, state-licensed, short-term residential treatment program for men.
As an American Society of Addiction Medicine-certified facility, Neartown Kirksey uses evidence-based practices to deliver clinical programming, and the facility’s licensed clinicians use therapies such as motivational interviewing and cognitive behavioral therapy. It is also CARF-accredited (Commission for Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities).
Rose said the need is great as there are five men’s beds to every one woman’s bed in the region. The 16-bed women’s facility will mimic the current men’s program.
“We try to create a place that’s like home,” Rose explained. “When somebody walks in the door, they feel loved; they feel accepted; they don’t feel rejected; they don’t feel like a patient. We call our folks guests, not clients or consumers or that kind of thing. Just that alone – some people think, ‘Well, what kind of difference does that make?’ – but we hear over and over from people, ‘You guys call us guests.’
“We’re really heavy on trying to love people back. Our clinical programs, they address their substance abuse issue; but then, throughout the day and in all our actions we do, we try to promote love, teach people about gratitude, things they can do just in their daily life practices that will change them. We give them the tools they need not to go back to the situation they were in.”
The Kirksey property where the current men’s facility is located is large, about 100 acres. As of now, the plan is to build the women’s facility on the opposite side of the property. Rose said there would be around 20 acres of woods between the two facilities.
“We want to keep the country vibe,” Rose said. “We want to keep that (connection to) nature, away from all the hustle and bustle; where you can sit outside and hear the birds chirp, see the flowers bloom, just being in a peaceful environment versus being in the middle of town.”
Building the women’s facility is just the next step toward a greater vision of providing a broad spectrum of programming to help people wherever they are on their recovery journey. After the women’s short-term program is established, Rose said focus will shift toward developing long-term programs for women and men. But the vision does not stop there.
“Moving into the future, we want to be a full-service mental health provider in the region, providing short-term (treatment), long-term (treatment), recovery housing as well as outpatient services for people in the community,” Rose said. “We really want to see (the recovery community) come together and have a recovery community center. We’re doing a good job on the front end; it’s that when people leave, we’re really failing people right now because we don’t have enough services. We don’t have enough recovery housing; we don’t have enough (resources) in this area.
“Now, we have more than we used to, so we’re headed in the right direction; but there still isn’t enough to cover the crisis that we’ve got going on. It takes time. There’s a lot of moving parts, and funding these things… you have to get really creative to fund these things and keep them sustainable.”
Rose said most of Neartown’s programming is funded through insurance reimbursements; however, that does not fully cover all the costs. Sober living and long-term treatment services are not reimbursable at all.
“That’s where fundraising comes in. We can sustain somewhat off of reimbursements, but it doesn’t give us the ability to grow and to be able to add extra programs,” Rose said. “We fundraise for the things that aren’t covered, the things to help us be able to help more people. That’s why we’re fundraising for the women’s program.”
Fundraising for the new women’s facility kicks off on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. with A Night of 1,000 Laughs at the FOR Center. The event will be catered by Carr’s Steakhouse in Mayfield and features the comedy of Jamaal Gardner, who many locals know from Kroger, and music by Callon B and The Hive. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at donorbox.org/neartown-women’s-facility until midnight tomorrow.
