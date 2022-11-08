MURRAY – Need Line is in the planning stages for its annual Christmas Food Basket Program, according to Tonia Casey, executive director. Casey says it is very important to know what is going to be donated and are asking those participating to call the office at 270-753-6333.
“Items needed can change at any given time,” said Casey. “We want those who wish to help to feel free to contact us for updated information. All pledged food items must be in by Friday, Dec. 9, in order to make schedules for volunteers who will be putting the baskets together.”
Casey said sponsors and monetary donations are also needed. “The Salvation Army will be purchasing part of the meat for the basket,” she said. “The rest of the food in the Christmas baskets will be filled through pledges.”
Some of the food items needed to complete the Christmas Food Baskets are cake mixes, frostings, sweet potatoes, stuffing mix, instant potatoes, green peas, candy canes, canned fruit, cranberry sauce, dry beans, marshmallows, eggs, turkey or ham and chicken broth. “Some of the other items we need have already been pledged,” Casey said.
“Families may be referred to Need Line is you think they are in need of a Christmas basket,” said Casey. Proof of income and proof of residency will be required for all household members in Murray and Calloway County only.
Sign-up dates for the food baskets are Monday, Nov. 28, Tuesday, Nov. 29, Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. In order to receive a food basket, residents must pre-register on the listed dates.
The Christmas Food Basket pick-up date will be Wednesday, Dec. 22. You must bring proof of residency and income and meet the income requirements. Once registered, participants will receive a card to show they are approved for the basket and must bring the card with them when picking up the basket.
For any questions or referrals, call 270-753-6333 and ask for Tonia.
