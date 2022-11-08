MURRAY – Need Line is in the planning stages for its annual Christmas Food Basket Program, according to Tonia Casey, executive director. Casey says it is very important to know what is going to be donated and are asking those participating to call the office at 270-753-6333.

“Items needed can change at any given time,” said Casey. “We want those who wish to help to feel free to contact us for updated information. All pledged food items must be in by Friday, Dec. 9, in order to make schedules for volunteers who will be putting the baskets together.”