MURRAY – According to the philosopher Immanuel Kant, the heart of a person can be judged by the way they treat animals.
The same can be said of communities. It could be said that having a quality facility to house animals, along with effective, humane animal control officers and strong community support for nonprofits that sponsor supplemental programs speaks highly of a community’s values.
While Calloway County performs well in the latter categories, it is no secret that it is largely failing at the first. The current animal shelter structure was built in 1975, and Humane Society of Calloway County Executive Director Kathy Hodge explained that, at that time, most communities did not have an animal shelter, only “dog pounds.”
“It would just be some pins with chicken wire around it by the city dump,” Hodge said. “I think the people in this community all the way back then said, ‘No, that’s not good enough. We can do better than this, and our animals deserve better than this.’”
In the early ‘70s, Hodges explained, a core group of community members came together and successfully petitioned the county government to build a shelter. However, since then, the community has lagged behind on maintaining the physical facility, but Hodges believes that the philosophy of supporting animal welfare has persisted throughout the years.
“The program parts like spay and neuter, the good work that Emily (Cook, animal control officer for Calloway County) does with animal control. You know, there’s so many other things that have kept up-to-date with the progress of the rest of the Commonwealth in taking care of things, but the facility itself has lagged behind; and that’s an embarrassment.”
At the Calloway County Fiscal Court’s August meeting, County Treasurer Tonya Robinson announced the county is taking a bold step toward seeing that goal become a reality by establishing a fund for the facility’s construction. The county is charged by statute to have animal control, but there is no statutory requirement to have and maintain an animal shelter. Nonetheless, building a new shelter has been a dream for Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes for years, long before he ever held his current office.
“Anybody that loves animals ought to go down and see how we’re doing them,” Imes said. “It’s just not the best, and we can do a lot better. That’s my objective. … We do an excellent job with what we’ve got. Darla (Jackson, Animal Shelter manager) does tremendously, and people ought to be thankful for someone with a heart like hers; she’s able to do it all.”
Jackson described the current state of the shelter. She noted cracks in the walls and floors that have formed as the building has settled. In fact, they are now building kennels outside because they can no longer use the west side of the building as the extensive crack in the floor prohibits proper cleaning of the kennels on that side. The east side of the building is still usable.
In a new shelter, the kennels would be designed so that each has its own drain with floors sloped toward the drain. In the current facility, there is one drain. Jackson called it a poor design but noted that it was state-of-the-art when it was built.
“All of the feces gets sprayed to the center of the building,” Jackson said. “That’s asking for contamination. If you have one animal that has something airborne and you’re spraying their feces… no, you don’t do that. You should spray it all into one drain so that it never leaves (that kennel), and we’re spraying it to the middle of the room and then washing it down.”
Because the floors are not properly sloped, urine puddles on the floor forcing animals to stand in it until the kennel is cleaned. Jackson said staff members check the kennels every 30 minutes to prevent that from happening. A modern facility would be much easier to clean which would not only be more sanitary for the animals but also easier for staff to keep clean.
The kennels are not the only problem with the current shelter. The lack of proper ventilation is not only uncomfortable but it is not safe as sick animals cannot be properly quarantined. Jackson, Hodges and Imes all noted the need for an area where animals can be treated.
Having a separate “meet and greet” area where people interested in adopting an animal can spend some time with it in a quiet, controlled environment. Staff could also conduct intakes there. Right now, there is no space for that other than the pavilion outside.
Another important component of building a new facility is having one that is inviting to the public. Imes and Jackson agreed that the current building looks like a cinder block jail. One thing Jackson would like to see is a building people can walk into without going through a six-foot fence.
“A new shelter facility has been needed for decades, and we’re really excited that the county is looking at actually putting together a program that will make that happen,” Hodges said. “They’re thinking they probably need a 501(c)(3) organization to be the receiver of the funds for the purpose of building the shelter because that’s really awkward for a facility to do.”
“Our biggest concern is that it’s restricted use; I mean, that money cannot be used for anything but building an animal shelter,” Imes said. “Then, if the county can come along and pay for a part of it when it accumulates enough, we can get serious about the actual design and construction and all that; but we want to have the seed money, and that’s what we’re trying to start putting together. … We’re trying to get all of the legal stuff out of the way before we really try to promote it in a bigger way.”
The Humane Society already has a fund set up through the Friends of the Shelter group that it uses to assist the shelter in paying for medical needs. It also pays for the shelter’s computer software used for tracking animals, among other things.
“So, we already have a relationship with the shelter that’s a (regular) thing. It does make sense to try to see if we can’t coordinate on this as well on the business side of it. There are just things we have to answer from both legal and accounting (standpoints) and then the board approval, and then we’ll be ready to go.”
Imes is hopeful about the endeavor. “I’m not going to say that I’m the best reader of people’s motives and intentions, but Calloway County has a good heart,” he said. “There are a lot of people out there that, I think, would really want to be a part of this.”
“There’s nothing positive about having an old facility,” Hodges said. “There’s not a single thing about it that’s positive, but a million things that are positive about having a new one.”
