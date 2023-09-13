New Concord man charged for drug possession
Cunningham

MURRAY – A New Concord man faces several drug offenses after a Monday afternoon traffic stop.

According to the the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 641 North in Murray at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday. The driver, David Cunningham, 55, of New Concord, was allegedly found to be in possession of illicit drugs, and he was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail.