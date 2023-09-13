New Concord man charged for drug possession

MURRAY – A New Concord man faces several drug offenses after a Monday afternoon traffic stop.
According to the the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 641 North in Murray at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday. The driver, David Cunningham, 55, of New Concord, was allegedly found to be in possession of illicit drugs, and he was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Cunningham was charged with having no registration, failure for the owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (cocaine).
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
