NEW CONCORD – A New Concord was charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and several drug offenses after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.
According to CCSO, a search warrant was executed Friday at a residence in New Concord based on an investigation by Deputy Nicholas Hopkins. Nicholas Poore, 42, of New Concord, a convicted felon, was present and found to have an arrest warrant, CCSO said.
