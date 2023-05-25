NEW CONCORD – A New Concord woman was flown to Nashville, Tennessee for medical treatment Tuesday night after crashing her vehicle into a tree.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a one-vehicle collision on KY 121 South in New Concord at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, who was identified as 37-year-old Mary Ristau of New Concord, was reportedly driving on KY 121 South when her vehicle exited the roadway to the left and struck a tree. CCSO said Ristau had a broken leg and possible chest injury, and she was transported by Calloway County EMS to Murray-Calloway County Hospital to be life-flighted by helicopter to Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
