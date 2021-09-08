New Fire Station No. 1 begins operations as old station next door is torn down

MURRAY – With the new Murray Fire Department headquarters on South 16th Street now in operation, a demolition company on Tuesday razed the former Station No. 2 next door.
The new Station No. 1 replaces both the former Station No. 2 and the former Station No. 1 headquarters downtown on Poplar Street. Both buildings were quite old, as the downtown facility was built in the 1950s and Station No. 2 was built in the 1960s.
The Murray City Council voted in June 2019 to build a new station next to the former Station No. 2 on land that had been deeded to the city years earlier by Murray State University on the condition that a new facility be constructed there. In December 2019, the council voted to approve a Community Block Development Grant of $500,000 to help finance the new station.
Craig Thomas with the Owensboro-based RBS Design Group was the architect on the project. In September 2020, the council selected Princeton Lumber Company of Princeton as the contractor after the company submitted the low bid of $3.2 million.
Parker Excavating LLC of New Concord subcontracted with Princeton Lumber to handle the demolition of the old station. Brad Fox, an operator with Parker Excavating, said he expected the cleanup to take a couple of days, and workers will then construct a retention pond to hold stormwater. He said that once the rubble from the building is cleared away, digging the retention pond will likely take three to four more days.
“Probably another week or so up here, and we’ll be done,” Fox said on site Tuesday.
Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said personnel were able to get all their equipment and other belongings into the new station by last week and started providing fire service from there last Wednesday.
“Like anything new – with construction and getting into a new place – it takes some time to get in and get things organized and work out the bugs and all that type of stuff,” Pologruto said. “So it’s no different from moving into a new house or a new business.”
“(The new facility) is nice. I’m very happy for the firefighters who worked out of the old station. The department had long outgrown that other facility. Literally, we had a Porta John in the back for our personnel to use since there was only one toilet (inside). … I’m very pleased that our personnel will have better conditions to work out of.”
Pologruto said the former headquarters on Poplar Street will not close, but will instead be used for training sessions. The fire prevention office, which is headed by Fire Marshal Greg Molinar, will also remain there, Pologruto said.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said he expects the city will likely hold an open house and dedication for the new headquarters later this month once all the remaining work is completed. He said he did not want to hold that event until every single aspect of the project had been completed, including the landscaping.
Rogers said part of preparing the old building for demolition included the removal of asbestos, which only took about a day.
“The asbestos guy took out what little was in there, and then we called the demolition guy and said, ‘It’s ready to go down,’” Rogers said. “So once (the contractor gets) that done and cleaned up, they’ll finish the groundwork. They move pretty quickly, so I don’t anticipate it being too long. They’re done a really nice job.”
Rogers estimated that an open house could be held in two or three weeks, but the city will announce it to the public about a week ahead of time.
