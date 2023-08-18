US-NEWS-BALDWIN-PROPGUN-MCT

In her first interview with Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies on the afternoon of the shooting, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, left, recalls the events that led up to the fatal accident. 

 Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/TNS

(TNS) New Mexico prosecutors overseeing criminal cases in the deadly “Rust” shooting have received a new firearms report that appears to cast doubt on actor Alec Baldwin’s account of the tragedy.

Baldwin has long maintained he did not pull the trigger of his prop Colt .45 revolver, firing a bullet that accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a movie rehearsal nearly three years ago. Baldwin has said he pulled, then released, the gun’s hammer because Hutchins wanted to get a close-up camera angle of the gun’s loaded barrel.