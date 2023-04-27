New funding will help build about 600 homes in KY counties hit by tornadoes, flooding

New homes mix in with empty lots in Dawson Springs, Ky., on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, nearly one year after a tornado stuck the community in Western Kentucky.

 Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

(TNS) Kentucky communities afflicted by tornadoes and flooding in 2021 are set to receive $123 million in federal funding, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Four counties will see 80% of that money, Beshear said at a Frankfort press conference. In Western Kentucky those counties are Graves, Warren and Hopkins — all hit hard by deadly tornadoes in December 2021.