LEXINGTON - (TNS) A newly revealed letter has put a wrinkle in the narrative that gender reassignment surgeries don’t happen in Kentucky.

A University of Kentucky Healthcare executive, according to a letter dated March 2 of this year sent to a Republican legislator, said that the school’s Transform Health clinic in Lexington performed “a small number of non-genital gender reassignment surgeries on minors, such as mastectomies for older adolescents.”