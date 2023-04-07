MURRAY – Several of Murray’s first responders are applauding the recent passage of House Bill 157, which creates a Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Program to better prepare for future major disasters in the state.

According to the Georgetown News-Graphic, HB 157 was introduced by former firefighter, Kentucky Rep. Mark Hart (R-Falmouth) as a response to the recent eastern Kentucky floods and 2021 western Kentucky tornados. Advocates of the bill said it would allow existing search and rescue to deploy more quickly and efficiently whenever any large disaster occurs that requires immediate help from agencies outside the affected area. With Gov. Andy Beshear signing the bill into law last Monday, March 27, Kentucky joins 47 other states that already have USAR teams in place. The program would be led by Kentucky Emergency Management (KEM).