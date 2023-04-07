MURRAY – Several of Murray’s first responders are applauding the recent passage of House Bill 157, which creates a Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Program to better prepare for future major disasters in the state.
According to the Georgetown News-Graphic, HB 157 was introduced by former firefighter, Kentucky Rep. Mark Hart (R-Falmouth) as a response to the recent eastern Kentucky floods and 2021 western Kentucky tornados. Advocates of the bill said it would allow existing search and rescue to deploy more quickly and efficiently whenever any large disaster occurs that requires immediate help from agencies outside the affected area. With Gov. Andy Beshear signing the bill into law last Monday, March 27, Kentucky joins 47 other states that already have USAR teams in place. The program would be led by Kentucky Emergency Management (KEM).
“As a first responder, I know firsthand how critical it is to respond quickly when disaster strikes,” Hart said in a statement to Spectrum News 1. “I appreciate my colleagues in the House for their support of HB 157. Ultimately, I think the real credit goes to the first responders that brought this issue to our attention. … In the eastern Kentucky floods, it took up to 12 hours for first responders to be able to really get there and be helpful, and when this is in place in Kentucky our response time could be as little as an hour.”
Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said the Murray Fire Department has a technical rescue team, whose members are trained in high-angle rope rescue, confined space rescue, trench rescue and structural collapse rescue. Many teams also have a water rescue component, he said. He said the state USAR team would essentially be the same idea on a much grander scale.
“Our technical rescue team has the training that the people who are going to be on the state USAR team would be required to have,” Pologruto said. “Individual members of technical rescue teams at fire departments throughout the state have been pushing this bill for many years. Kentucky's one of the only states that does not have a federal USAR team, so the thinking behind the bill is to fill that type of a response within the state of Kentucky. (KEM would) pull interested firefighters from around the state who want to be part of this team, and then set up regional, smaller teams throughout the Commonwealth that will be part of this large state USAR team.”
While Pologruto is excited about the bill becoming law, he is looking forward to seeing how the state will manage the funding of the program.
“One of the big things that they don't have squared away is the funding, which is oftentimes the most difficult part,” Pologruto said. “The funding isn't necessarily there with it, but conceptually, the way it's supposed to work is that there will be one state team, and underneath that state team, it would be made up of many regional teams throughout the Commonwealth. Depending upon the scale of the incident within Kentucky, that would dictate how many of those regional teams would respond with the main asset team, which I think is going to be housed near Lexington.”
HB 157 had unanimous support from the General Assembly, passing the House 96-0 and the Senate 36-0. Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) said she believed lawmakers on the relevant committees would likely work on the funding details during the interim session leading up to next year’s legislative session.
“I think there probably will be a task force set up for that, and they will be meeting over the interim to figure out the logistics of it,” Imes said. “I think it’s a great bill. Chief Pologruto had texted and emailed me and alerted me to the bill, and I talked with the sponsor, Mark Hart. I think it will be very beneficial, especially with all the disasters we've had here. Hopefully it will help us be more equipped next time to take care of (a disaster’s aftermath).”
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said some of the county’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) have completed USAR training in addition to their CERT training.
“We have trained more than 200 Community Emergency Response Team members, and they are taught how to search for individuals after a tornado goes through,” Steen said. “So if we were to have a major hit like Mayfield had (with the December 2021 tornado), Community Emergency Response Team members are trained and equipped to do a minimal amount of excavation if they have to get things off of individuals. They know how to do first aid and set up a triage area, and they know how to mark a building (that has been searched to find any possible trapped individuals). I’m not totally familiar with the whole bill, but from what I’ve learned so far about it, I think it would be good for the community and for the state.”
Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of HB 157 because he hadn’t had a chance to research it. He added that he didn’t know if it would change anything for CCFR because many of its members had already traveled around the region and state to assist with disaster response. He said many volunteer fire departments in the area have mutual aid agreements with one another.
“We all have agreements to help each other when something bad happens,” Morgan said. “On Wednesday, I had three phone calls from three different fire chiefs outside of our county willing to head this way because they (heard on the news Calloway might have) had a tornado touch down. … I mean, we hadn't asked for help, and we already had departments willing to head this way. I guess we have all learned around here to fall in and take care of each other when needed – if we’re not the ones that have the damage.”
