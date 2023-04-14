MURRAY – As the new chief and assistant chief of the Murray Police Department were sworn in at Thursday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Bob Rogers also announced the promotion of the department’s first-ever female captain.

The council voted at its last meeting on March 23 to approve Sam Bierds as the new police chief, replacing retired Chief Jeff Liles. In addition to Bierds, new Assistant Chief John Cooper was also sworn in, and Rogers noted all the various law enforcement personnel from other agencies that attended the meeting.