MURRAY – As the new chief and assistant chief of the Murray Police Department were sworn in at Thursday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Bob Rogers also announced the promotion of the department’s first-ever female captain.
The council voted at its last meeting on March 23 to approve Sam Bierds as the new police chief, replacing retired Chief Jeff Liles. In addition to Bierds, new Assistant Chief John Cooper was also sworn in, and Rogers noted all the various law enforcement personnel from other agencies that attended the meeting.
“As a testament to the support of the gentlemen in their new roles, obviously there are family members here, there are fellow police officers here, there are representatives from the Murray State Police Department here, representatives from the Calloway County Sheriff's Office here,” Rogers said. “(It) simply shows the support that all of these entities have to work with the Murray Police Department to protect our citizens. It takes that teamwork to get that done, and I want you to know that we are thrilled that you're our partners, and we look forward to working with our chief at our department as they work with your department.”
Rogers said Bierds had also told him before the meeting that he was recommending Sgt. Angel Clere for promotion to the rank of captain.
“Sgt. Clere has served as a police officer for the City of Murray since 2004 and is currently the supervisor of our Investigations Division,” Rogers read from the document Bierds had given him. “She's a graduate of the Academy of Police Supervision and will be receiving her bachelor's degree in criminal justice next month. She is also the first female to have been recommended for promotion to captain in the Murray Police Department. Congratulations.”
The council approved a resolution accepting a grant from the Kentucky Cleaner Water Program of $1,498,810, and also heard the first reading of a budget amendment to include the funds in the 2022-23 budget. The funds were rewarded through the American Rescue Plan Act, and the council will vote on the second reading of the budget amendment ordinance at the next scheduled meeting on April 27.
The council also approved a resolution adopting the Municipal Road Aid Cooperative Program agreement with the state for Fiscal Year 2023. This year’s allotment will be $384,905.97, and Rogers noted some of the projects that are currently being funded by last year’s road aid fund, including paving work completed this week on Fifth Street.
“I do want to mention to you (in regard to) the Municipal Road Aid, if you've been driving around town the last few days, you’ve noticed some paving going on as we're starting our spring paving projects,” Rogers said. “That paving this spring will be primarily paid for by funds received through the municipal aid fund.”
Rogers said the Municipal Road Aid Fund is also helping to pay for work currently being done by Precision Concrete Cutting, which is contracting with the city to grind down cracks that have created trip hazards on several sidewalks in town. He noted that he knew of several people – including his own wife, Gayle – who had fallen because of these hazards.
“If you’re not looking down, because of tree roots or whatever, a lot of the sidewalks where the cracks raise up are pretty dangerous,” Rogers said.
The council heard the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s zoning ordinance to establish corridor design guidelines, which was recommended by the Planning Commission by a 7-0 vote after a public hearing on March 21. The ordinance says the guidelines are to assist property owners, developers, architects and builders by providing design criteria “that will enhance community character and quality of the entire community and ensure the aesthetic value and visual appeal of non-residential land uses” on several gateway corridors. Those include 12th Street extending from the southern city limits to the northern city limits; along KY 121 Bypass North at the intersection of North 12th Street to the western city limits; and Main Street from South Seventh Street to Robertson Road.
“The intent is to promote and create attractive corridors and achieve a good quality of building and site design,” City Planner Carol Downey explained. “Some of the provisions include the architecture, articulation materials and screening and such. The intent is to preserve the entryways.”
The council will also vote on the second reading of that ordinance at its next meeting.
