MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the Murray Art Guild had been awarded $750,000 for the construction of a new building as he handed out a series of grants for several nonprofit organizations in Calloway and Trigg counties.
The governor appeared before a packed house in Murray State University’s Wrather Auditorium and was introduced by Murray State President Bob Jackson and Murray Mayor Bob Rogers.
“We're very fortunate to have so many nonprofits that do so much for our community, and we're just thrilled that you remember these folks when it comes time to hand out a little bit of money to help them,” Rogers said. “And so today, we're excited that you came, and many of these folks are here to say thank you – because we thank them for what they do for the people in our community.”
Beshear praised local leaders and the Pennyrile and Purchase area development district offices for helping contribute to the region’s economic growth. He pointed to nonprofits as being vitally important to prosperity.
“We're here today because we believe in you,” Beshear said. “Right now, on this historic roll, making sure that these new jobs and opportunities, prosperity and potential reach every part of Kentucky means we have to invest. We have to invest in our infrastructure, we have to invest in our people, we have to invest in our nonprofits that are doing God's work. I mean, we think about nonprofits and the importance of what they do in the toughest times, and we've been through a lot of those, but in times where we're creating a good job for every person – that we get educated enough, healthy enough and trained enough – what our nonprofits can help us do right now (is) do more to combat generational poverty, more to restore hope where it's been lost, more to move forward, with everybody being included and no one being left out.
“I believe that all of our work – nonprofit, government, the private sector – that we are doing right now, at a time when we're transitioning from a time of darkness and difficulty into one that can have more optimism, brightness and opportunity for the next generations, is going to be the most important work we've ever done. And that's a heck of a thing to say, given that we all worked through that pandemic together. So, to push us forward, today we're recognizing your efforts and celebrating more than $1.5 million in investments in these two counties.”
In the last year, the MAG applied for a Community Development Block Grant through the Calloway County Fiscal Court. When Beshear surprised the organization’s supporters with the $750,000 in funding, audible excitement could be heard from the gathered crowd.
“These dollars will help the county demolish the current Murray Art Guild building at 500 Fourth Street,” Beshear said. “The old building will be replaced with a state-of-the-art facility complete with community studios, individual artist space, a new retail space and a gallery for exhibitions. The new facility will provide artists with a space for them to work and to showcase their art.”
“Thank you, Gov. Beshear, thank you, Judge-Executive (Kenny) Imes,” said MAG Executive Director Debi Henry Danielson. “I'm so thrilled to be working with the county government on this new facility for our community. I really appreciate the staff and the board for the Murray Art Guild being here to help us through this, and I'm also just super excited for the community and all of you that know how important art is and how art can raise a community. So, thank you so much. We’ve got a lot of work to do that's going to be super great.”
The first grant Beshear announced was $18,189.22 to the Murray State University Police Department from the Law Enforcement Protection Program. Before inviting Jackson and Interim Police Chief Ryan Orr up to accept the check, he alluded to the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting, as well as the April shooting at a bank in Louisville, saying he lost a close friend in that event.
“This program will fund new equipment to protect Murray State officers, as well as students and staff in an emergency,” Beshear said. “We've seen far too many of those, whether that was in Marshall County years ago or whether it’s been other universities. I lost a very close friend in a mass shooting three months ago, one of the people I was closer to than just about anybody else on this planet. But what I know is law enforcement showed up within three minutes, and I got to see two other friends in the emergency room that day that would not be with us without our strong and important law enforcement officers. These folks – your folks, folks here at this university – show up every day, knowing that their job is to put themselves between us and danger. Making sure we can get home to our families; they risk whether they can get home to theirs.”
Next, Beshear announced a series of grants for a total of 11 nonprofit organizations in both Calloway and Trigg counties, which he said came from a statewide Nonprofit Assistance Fund totaling $75 million that was approved by the General Assembly. Beshear thanked 5th District State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) for helping to approve the funding and said a total of $460,384.67 will be divided among Calloway County nonprofit organizations.
“Next we get to honor and commemorate awards that have reached nonprofits doing such incredible work in Calloway and Trigg counties,” Beshear said. “You all do God's work every day. My faith teaches me it's our job to serve the lost, the lonely and the left behind. It's our job to lift people up when they're down, and the work that our nonprofits do are so special. Again, so many (were) fighting through the pandemic when volunteers and dollars dried up. This is a recognition appropriated by the General Assembly – thank you, Representative – of the incredible work you do and an acknowledgement, I hope, of the fact that we know that you need a little bit of help after COVID to get back on your feet and to ultimately help us all move forward.”
The complete list of Calloway County grant recipients included:
• $100,000 for WATCH Inc.
• $100,000 for the Murray Calloway County Need Line Association
• $84,192 for Neartown
• $64,154.24 for the Murray Main Street/Murray Downtown Farmers Market
• $50,450.95 for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Calloway and Marshall
• $37,026.02 for St. Leo’s Parish of Murray
• $14,510 for Murray Calloway County Community Theater Arts
• $7,938.73 for Serenity Recovery of Western Kentucky
• $2,112.73 for The Salvation Army, Calloway County
“Today, we celebrated funding for our county that will benefit us for years to come,” Kenny Imes said in a news release from the Governor’s Office. “The new Murray Art Guild building will be state-of-the-art and will support our growing arts scene. On top of that, we’re supporting some amazing nonprofits that do incredible work.”
A $427,066 grant from the Cleaner Water Program for the City of Cadiz to replace approximately 2,600 linear feet of sewer line was also announced, as well as $427,065 in Cleaner Water Program funds to the Barkley Lake Water District to construct a new sludge storage lagoon at its water treatment plant.
“I am excited to see how the awards announced today will help improve our community,” Mary Beth Imes – who also represents a portion of Trigg County in addition to Calloway – said in the release. “It is crucial that we continue to fund things like the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, the Cleaner Water Program and the Law Enforcement Protection Program. Each of these funds ensure essential parts of our communities are safe and accessible. They also help to improve the lives of those within our communities through a strong economy, safe drinking water and safe roads.”
“These infrastructure upgrades provide Trigg and Calloway counties the needed framework to enhance the overall quality of life in our communities,” said 1st District State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray). “These are improvements not only for our nonprofits and law enforcement, but the residents they selflessly serve.”
Among other awards that went to Trigg County, Jim Taylor, deputy executive director and director of operations for the Land Between the Lakes Association, accepted a grant for $100,000.
“Land Between the Lakes Association is so proud to be there to support citizens throughout the region,” Taylor said. “We've got a wonderful place of nature that God's given us, but on top of that, we have great place of service to allow people to come and to enjoy this great place. Kids in particular need places to add experiential learning, and we're proud to partner with teachers all over the region to bring kids to LBL so they can see what those lessons are showing in a real-life situation next to animals and nature, to make an experience to help them be better citizens of Kentucky and Tennessee in the near future. So, thank you so much, Governor and the legislature, for allowing us and other nonprofits to be able to do what God has put us here to do: to help others and to serve.”
