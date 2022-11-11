FRANKFORT – (KT) More new security measures can now be seen at the State Capitol, which have been performed following the recommendations of both the Kentucky State Police and federal security partners.

Last fall, you may recall bollards were placed on the Capitol Loop, closing the portion of the road that runs between the Capitol and the Capitol Annex to vehicular traffic, from the Floral Clock to the Rose Garden. In protest, one lawmaker, Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, introduced a Senate Bill 98 during this year’s regular session seeking to have the bollards removed and the road re-opened. It passed the Senate 24-8.The bollards were the first phase of the security enhancement project.