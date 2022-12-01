New storm shelter at Racer Arena/Cutchin Fieldhouse opens for first time

Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen is shown posting a sign outside of Racer Arena to indicate the opening of an official storm shelter.

 NOAH CRUM / For the Ledger

MURRAY – Racer Arena on Tuesday was open to the public as a storm shelter for potential storms that clouded the area. This was the first time it was used as an official storm shelter this year.

Announcements about the storm shelter operation are released by mass public notification systems and radio stations. The county is currently transitioning from the CodeRED notification system to Hyper-Reach. People may visit http://hyper-reach.com/kycallowaysignup.html to enroll. Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said part of the building is underground, so it makes the structure very secure. He also said the top of the building is protected well from flying debris.