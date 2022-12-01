New storm shelter at Racer Arena/Cutchin Fieldhouse opens for first time

MURRAY – Racer Arena on Tuesday was open to the public as a storm shelter for potential storms that clouded the area. This was the first time it was used as an official storm shelter this year.
Announcements about the storm shelter operation are released by mass public notification systems and radio stations. The county is currently transitioning from the CodeRED notification system to Hyper-Reach. People may visit http://hyper-reach.com/kycallowaysignup.html to enroll. Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said part of the building is underground, so it makes the structure very secure. He also said the top of the building is protected well from flying debris.
“We know we had a need for a storm shelter in the Calloway County/Murray area,” Steen said. “Racer Arena, which has also been known as Cutchin Fieldhouse, is built very strong and has historically taken some very strong winds. We have had measured winds hit this building of more than 100 miles per hour with no damage.”
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was on the premises just in case a storm did hit Calloway County as predicted. They have two members on staff at all times on the property.
“The Community Emergency Response Team training has been going on for 20 years in the county and we have trained more than 300 people for community emergency response,” Steen said. “Of those (300), we selected 12 who could volunteer to come here and staff this.”
Larry Call said he has been serving the community for roughly four years as a CERT member. He has also been volunteering for an additional 27 years as a volunteer firefighter with Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
“If folks show up, we will show them where we provide shelter and hopefully comfort them a bit,” Call said. “We are providing a location and some emotional support, if nothing else.”
Racer Arena has been open since 1954 and was used for the Murray State Racer men’s and women’s basketball team until 1998. It is now primarily being used as the home of the Murray State Racer volleyball team, which has been the case since 1998. It has a capacity of 5,500 people.
The shelter will enforce the following rules while in operation:
• Pets need to be leashed, crated or muzzled.
• No weapons are allowed on Murray State property.
• Murray State is a smoke-free campus.
• Loud music is not allowed.
• No alcohol or illegal drugs are allowed.
