MURRAY – A new amendment to Kentucky’s statute on transient taxes that takes effect Jan. 1 could bring quite a bit of additional revenue to Murray and Calloway County tourism agencies.
According to the Kentucky League of Cities, House Bill 8 passed in the 2022 legislative session and “remedies a long-standing transient room tax collection gap that omitted online travel companies.” The bill amended KRS 91A.390 (1)(b) to clarify that the transient room tax applies to rent for a “suite, room, rooms, cabins, lodgings, campsites or other accommodations charged by any hotel, motel, inn, tourist camp, tourist cabin, campgrounds, recreational vehicle parks or any other place in which accommodations are regularly furnished to transients.” The change will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
The Murray City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance amending its current transient tax ordinance to reflect the change in state law at its Oct. 13 meeting and is expected to vote on the second reading this Thursday. At the previous meeting, Murray Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico explained that the current statute has no mechanism for a local municipality to collect from “short-term rentals” such as Airbnb, VRBO and similar companies. When asked by Councilman Burton Young, Carrico estimated that the change in statute and city ordinance would not have a huge effect on her agency, but if the county adopts a similar ordinance, it would be much more consequential.
“I’m going to guess (the city would yield) just a few thousand (dollars),” Carrico said. “… Right now, in the city limits (we can only find) approximately eight to 10 short-term rentals online. It’s a different situation in the county; they have almost 200. So it’s more of an issue for destination (tourism), which you can imagine because that’s what you rent the large houses for.”
Councilwoman Pat Seiber asked what the benefit of collecting the tax might be for the owners of short-term rentals.
“The benefits, at least on our side and how we look at it, if you’re on our website and you own a hotel and you pay the tax, you are advertised, you are advocated for and we promote you,” Carrico said. “That’s kind of the idea. The more we promote you, the more overnight people stay. So from a CVB standpoint, that’s the benefit – the advertising.”
Carrico said that while people renting lodging would pay the transient tax, the owners of short-term rental properties would not have to deal with the administration of the tax collection.
“This will not affect anyone that is a local owner; this happens at the National Airbnb level for that collection to happen,” Carrico said. “They will do the collection. No one local that has (a property) will have to do the additional work.”
Calloway County Tourism Commission Executive Director Jeremy Whitmore said he had been in touch with Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester and the county’s ordinance committee to see if they need to amend the county’s transient tax ordinance. Winchester said that because the ordinance that created the Calloway County Tourism Commission was passed only two years ago, some of the same language in the revisions to the state statute is already included.
“The ordinance committee is currently looking at our ordinance to see if any significant changes need to be made to line up with KRS 91A, the statute coming out in 2023,” Winchester said. “Some of the language was written in already, so our changes probably won’t be as significant as the changes that the city is having to make, but we are looking at that currently and we’ll be addressing that at our next November regular meeting.”
Whitmore said that to the best of his knowledge, the commission believes there around 138 short-term rentals across the county.
“So in addition to, obviously, the hotels and the resorts and the campgrounds – what people primarily think of as far as visitors coming to our area – staying in short-term rentals has become more and more popular,” Whitmore said. “With the collection of the county tourism’s 3% transient tax, being able to find the hotels, resorts and campgrounds is fairly straightforward. Identifying and locating these 138 short-term rentals is much more challenging. My understanding is that the law that has been passed will require the online entities where those short-term rentals are generally found, like VRBO and Airbnb, to collect and remit the transient tax. Whereas, right now, it’s kind of just based on those short-term rental owners that are aware of the transient tax (to contact tax collectors).
“Again, a hotel or resort is in the yellow pages and it’s not hard to go to them and make them aware, and a short-term rental business is very transient itself. It comes and goes, and just because you’re renting it out this month doesn’t mean you’re not living in it next month, so you might not be renting it. We do get a percentage of those 138 right now that do participate, but it’s not a majority, so the potential for an increase in revenue could be significant. We just don’t know yet how many of those 138 short-term rental properties get rented and if they’re very seasonal. The lake season is when a majority of them are being used, and then they come off the market during the during the winter months. So it is an unknown, but it should have a positive impact on our budget and our ability to promote tourism and enhance the experiences for visitors when they come to Calloway County.”
