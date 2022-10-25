MURRAY – A new amendment to Kentucky’s statute on transient taxes that takes effect Jan. 1 could bring quite a bit of additional revenue to Murray and Calloway County tourism agencies.

According to the Kentucky League of Cities, House Bill 8 passed in the 2022 legislative session and “remedies a long-standing transient room tax collection gap that omitted online travel companies.” The bill amended KRS 91A.390 (1)(b) to clarify that the transient room tax applies to rent for a “suite, room, rooms, cabins, lodgings, campsites or other accommodations charged by any hotel, motel, inn, tourist camp, tourist cabin, campgrounds, recreational vehicle parks or any other place in which accommodations are regularly furnished to transients.” The change will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.