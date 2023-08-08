US-NEWS-NIGHT-LIVING-CHEF-SON-HOLLYWOOD-1-LX.jpg

The pomodoro with shrimp at Romero’s is made with fresh noodles tossed in garlic, basil and olive oil with roasted cherry tomatoes. Romero’s uses locally sourced, primarily organic ingredients and does not have a microwave in its kitchen.

 Ryan C. Hermens

(TNS) As Mt. Sterling’s newest and most unusual addition to the town’s restaurant offerings, Romero’s is a twist for local patrons and a plot twist for its owners.

“Plot twist” is an appropriate description for co-owner and executive chef George C. Romero’s first foray into the restaurant industry, given the filmmaking lineage of his last name. His father is George A. Romero, the late legendary director of horror classics like the seminal 1968 zombie movie “Night of the Living Dead” and other notable entries to the horror genre like “Land of the Dead” and “Creepshow.” Growing up in Pittsburgh, his mother, Nancy McKim, was the first female vice president of an advertising agency.