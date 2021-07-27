MURRAY – A Michigan man was reportedly unharmed Saturday night after his vehicle crashed into a music store on Fourth Street.
According to Murray Police Department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, MPD responded to a non-injury collision near the intersection of South Fourth and Sycamore streets at 9:46 Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had struck the building housing Music One on the east side of the intersection.
Officers spoke with David Williams, 69, of Constantine, Michigan, who said he was stopped on Sycamore Street at South Fourth Street. Williams told officers he started to make a right turn onto Fourth Street, but swerved left to avoid a vehicle and struck the building. No injuries were reported on scene.
MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
