LOUISVILLE – (TNS) A spur-of-the-moment birthday gift recently gave one Kentucky couple a $500,000 prize.

According to a Monday release from the Kentucky Lottery, a Louisville man who wishes to remain anonymous purchased $100 in scratch-off tickets last week to place in a card for his wife’s birthday. When she first scratched off the $20 Wild Numbers 100X ticket, she thought the results were a prank.

