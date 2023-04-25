LOUISVILLE – (TNS) A spur-of-the-moment birthday gift recently gave one Kentucky couple a $500,000 prize.
According to a Monday release from the Kentucky Lottery, a Louisville man who wishes to remain anonymous purchased $100 in scratch-off tickets last week to place in a card for his wife’s birthday. When she first scratched off the $20 Wild Numbers 100X ticket, she thought the results were a prank.
“She comes walking in the living room and she says, ‘Please tell me you didn’t give me a joke card,’” the man told lottery officials. “I said, ‘What?’ She said it again and I said, ‘Babe, I don’t joke about money.’”
The man’s wife matched the number 46 on the bottom row of her ticket, where she saw the game’s $500,000 top prize listed.
“She says, ‘I need you to look at this,’” the man recalled to lottery officials. “She showed it to me. I was stunned. I looked at it again and I said, ‘Yeah, this is unbelievable.’”
“It’s surreal and numbing at the same time,” he continued.
The odds of winning any prize on Wild Numbers 100X is 1 in 3.70, according to the lottery, but most winnings amount to $20 or $25.
The man stopped last Tuesday to purchase the lottery tickets at Our Place Liquors in Louisville, which earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. He said he picked out two $20 tickets and tasked his friend with choosing the rest. Those tickets were later placed inside his wife’s birthday card.
While claiming the check for $356,000 after taxes, the man told lottery officials about his wife’s special birthday.
“I told her this will be the best birthday we’ll ever have,” he told lottery officials. “No way this will ever happen again.”
“If it happens on any day, that’s a miracle,” he continued. “But for it to be her birthday? Are you kidding me?”
Help is available in Kentucky for those struggling with gambling.
