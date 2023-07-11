(TNS) Those who don’t typically go in on lottery games may be tempted as the Powerball jackpot continues its climb. As of Monday, the top prize sits around an estimated $675 million.
One Kentucky man made a bid for it Saturday night, when the jackpot had an estimated value of $615 million, and walked away $50,000 richer.
In a Monday release, Kentucky Lottery officials said the man, who was identified only by his first name, Michael, of Walton, Ky., secured the third-biggest prize, purchasing a ticket matching four of the white balls and the Powerball.
The man purchased the ticket from Mac’s Liquor & Wine on Mary C. Grubbs Highway.
“I originally bought just one but had a little bit of cash left on me. I was like, ‘I might as well just buy another one, why not?’” he said, per the release.
He put his money down on an $8 ticket with four sets of Powerball numbers, and among them was a set of winners.
Saturday’s Powerball draw winning numbers were 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red ball 18. According the release, Michael matched the 7, 24, 32, 43 and 18.
The odds of the third-biggest prize are 1 in 913,129.18, according to the Powerball website.
The Kentucky man had forgotten about the tickets until he went to his car to retrieve something else Sunday morning, the release said. He searched for the winning numbers only to find he had made off with the $50,000 prize.
“I looked at the screen and thought that one looks like it might be right,” he said, in part. “… I was shocked…I don’t even know how else to describe it.”
Upon learning the news, his first call was to his mother, he told lottery officials.
At Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville, Michael collected a check for $35,750 after taxes. With his winnings, he plans to pay off his car and save.
The liquor store in Walton will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The cash value of Monday’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $340.9 million, according to Kentucky Lottery.
If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.
Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We'd like to hear from you.
