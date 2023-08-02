MURRAY – The Murray Police Department responded to a two-vehicle non-injury collision Sunday morning that required extrication.
A news release said MPD responded to a collision at the intersection of North 12th Street and KY 121 at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle driven by James Dicus, 38, of Camden, Tennessee. Dicus was trapped inside, and the Murray Fire Department and Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service extricated him from the vehicle. Dicus told police he had fallen asleep when he was driving.
