Northern lights over Kentucky

Amy McKinney, who lives in the New Providence area, captured this image of aurora borealis, or northern lights, near the Eggner’s Ferry Bridge in Aurora Sunday night. 

 Photo by AMY MCKINNEY

AURORA – Calloway County resident Amy McKinney said taking a photo of aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights, has been on her “bucket list” for years. On Sunday, she achieved that dream.

Aurora borealis occurs when particles emitted by the sun collide with particles that are already trapped around Earth’s magnetic field, according to the New York Times. McKinney said that while she has wanted to take a photo of the phenomenon for some time, she never thought she would see it in Kentucky. While the northern lights can often be seen from parts of Iceland, Canada and Alaska, the lights were visible Sunday over a much larger portion of the Northern Hemisphere because of a powerful geomagnetic storm called a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), according to Fox News. 