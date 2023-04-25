Northern lights over Kentucky

AURORA – Calloway County resident Amy McKinney said taking a photo of aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights, has been on her “bucket list” for years. On Sunday, she achieved that dream.
Aurora borealis occurs when particles emitted by the sun collide with particles that are already trapped around Earth’s magnetic field, according to the New York Times. McKinney said that while she has wanted to take a photo of the phenomenon for some time, she never thought she would see it in Kentucky. While the northern lights can often be seen from parts of Iceland, Canada and Alaska, the lights were visible Sunday over a much larger portion of the Northern Hemisphere because of a powerful geomagnetic storm called a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), according to Fox News.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a CME – which it described as a “billion tons of plasma ejected from the sun” – erupted on Friday and reached Earth’s magnetic field Sunday night. McKinney said that with her naked eye, she could see a slight pinkish hue in the sky from her home in the New Providence community. Seeing a rare opportunity, she said she got dressed, picked up a friend and headed to the Eggner’s Ferry Bridge in Aurora to get a clearer view with less light pollution than was possible at her house. Luckily, the sky over the bridge appeared appropriately dark. She said she set the camera on her iPhone 13 Pro Max to night mode with a three-second time lapse, and around 11:20 p.m., “the magic happened.” She said she and her friend remained there until about 1 a.m. Monday before heading home, satisfied at capturing such an unusual sight.
