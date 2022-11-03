Northwestern performs first heart transplant in Illinois using ‘heart-in-a-box’ device

Dr. Benjamin S. Bryner, associate director of heart transplantation, bottom, and Dr. Duc Thinh Pham, director of heart transplantation and mechanical circulatory support, top, are shown performing a transplant using a heart donated after circulatory death (DCD). The surgery was the first DCD heart transplant in Illinois, performed at Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Oct. 12, 2022. (Laura Brown/Northwestern Medicine/TNS)

 Laura Brown

CHICAGO – (TNS) For the first time in Illinois, surgeons have successfully taken a heart that stopped beating inside a patient and transplanted it into another person with the help of a new, science fictionlike device.

Surgeons at Northwestern Memorial Hospital announced Wednesday that they performed a heart transplant on Oct. 12 using a machine nicknamed “heart in a box.” It’s an advance that doctors hope will make more hearts available for transplant. About 3,400 people across the country are now waiting for heart transplants, including 182 in Illinois.