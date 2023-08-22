TRV-UST-KY-PEDALING-THE-RAILS-LX

Visitors riding "Rail Explorers" pedal over train tracks in Versailles from the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad and Museum. 

 Olivia Anderson/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (TNS) Kentuckians can explore Thoroughbred horse farms, see limestone hills and enjoy views of the Kentucky River from a new perspective: while pedaling on the rails.

Rail Explorers in Versailles offers the chance to pedal a rail bike for the 10-mile round trip on the Louisville Southern Railroad rail line that dates to the 1880s. The two-hour trip takes you from Versailles to a scenic overlook at Young’s High Bridge, 283 feet above the river.