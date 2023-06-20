Calloway County’s outdoor warning sirens will be sounded at approximately 9 a.m. Friday, June 23. Calloway County Emergency Management said the sirens at Murray State University will sound first, indicating that it is only a test. After the MSU units are tested, the City of Murray and Hazel units will sound. If the weather conditions are suspect with severe weather watches that morning, the test will be postponed.

