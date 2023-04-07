Tornado path

This map shows the path of an EF-0 tornado that touched down at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday southeast of Stella and ended at 2:07 p.m. just over 5 miles away south of Max Hurt Drive.

 National Weather Service graphic

MURRAY – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Calloway County on Wednesday, with the worst damage concentrated around Poor Farm Road.

Sean Poulos was one of the meteorologists from the NWS’s Paducah office that visited Calloway County on Thursday to study the path of the storm and determine whether or not it could be categorized as a tornado. He said that the team found that an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph occurred northwest of Murray, beginning just southeast of Stella near the intersection of KY 121 and KY 783. It lifted just south of Max Hurt Drive.