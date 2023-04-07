MURRAY – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Calloway County on Wednesday, with the worst damage concentrated around Poor Farm Road.
Sean Poulos was one of the meteorologists from the NWS’s Paducah office that visited Calloway County on Thursday to study the path of the storm and determine whether or not it could be categorized as a tornado. He said that the team found that an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph occurred northwest of Murray, beginning just southeast of Stella near the intersection of KY 121 and KY 783. It lifted just south of Max Hurt Drive.
“We gave it a path length of 5.3 miles,” Poulos said. “Some of the more significant damage was located along Poor Farm Road just south of Highway 80. Some houses had shingle damage, and there were quite a few trees that were either snapped or uprooted. We did find a garage that kind of shifted off its foundation and a commercial building that had quite a bit of roof damage and then had its windows blown in.”
The tornado touched down at 2:02 p.m. and lifted at 2:07 p.m. The maximum width of the path was 50 yards.
“It was a fairly concentrated path of damage,” Poulos said. “… All across Calloway County, we saw sporadic straight line wind damage, either north or south of the track too, but (Poor Farm Road) was kind of the more concentrated area. That's kind of what we look for – a convergent signal within the path. Of course, the damage wasn't significant enough to really even see much of a convergent signal within this path, but we're pretty confident (in labeling it an EF-0).”
The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:
• EF-1 (Moderate, 86-110 mph)
• EF-2 (Significant, 111-135 mph)
• EF-3 (Severe, 136-165 mph)
• EF4 (Extreme, 166-200 mph)
• EF5 (Catastrophic, 200+ mph)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.