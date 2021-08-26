NWS urges caution as heat advisory continues today

MURRAY – Residents of western Kentucky, southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and southwest Indiana are advised to be cautious when spending time outdoors as a heat advisory remains in effect until 7 o’clock tonight.
According to the National Weather Service, heat index values from 100 to 108 degrees were expected through Thursday after the heat advisory went into effect Wednesday morning. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, NWS said.
Justin Holland of Murray, an official government observer for the NWS office in Paducah, said that although the heat index would be around 105 degrees much of today, the high temperature would be in the low 90s and this type of heat is not unusual for this time of year. Although this is the third time this summer a heat advisory has been in effect, they luckily have not lasted for an extended period of time, he said.
“This is the third stretch this summer that we have had a heat wave, but the good thing is, they have only lasted three or four days,” Holland said. “It’s not like we’re experiencing a two-week heat stretch. We will finally get somewhat of a break this weekend. It will still be hot, but it will drop down below heat advisory criteria. We’ll have a high around 90 with a heat index in the mid-to-upper 90s. So yes, it will still be hot, but it will not be extremely hot like Wednesday and Thursday.
“We’ve basically got a high-pressure system setting overhead with calm wind, so there’s not much of a breeze to help cool us off. There’s really no chance of rain except for a slight, slight chance late Thursday, with a cold front that will drop down from the north – and that’s why the temperatures will cool off slightly starting Friday. Whenever it’s this hot and this muggy out, the chance of rain is pretty much 0%.”
The NWS advises people to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Make sure outdoor pets have plenty of fresh water. Bring them indoors out of the heat if possible, especially during the heat of the day.”
“(If you have to be out), be out early in the morning or late in the evening, which is typically the coolest time of the day,” Holland said. “People need to stay in the shade as much as possible and wear light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water and stay away from caffeinated drinks. Check on the older population and the younger population because those tend to be the two age groups that are hit the hardest with the heat. People always need to use caution and double-check the back seat of their cars and make sure they don’t leave their babies or small children in the car seat when they run into a store.”
Holland said in addition to making sure pets have fresh, clean water, it is a good idea to bring outdoor pets inside during the hottest parts of the day if possible.
Representatives for both the Murray Independent and Calloway County school districts said the schools were being cautious and keeping an eye on the heat index to protect students engaged in sports or other outdoor extracurricular activities.
“We have not had to delay the start of any contests, but we have had mandatory water breaks after a period of time,” said MISD Athletic Director Ann Greenfield. “Some soccer and football practices have been changed to later in the day and some football practices have been held without helmets and shoulder pads. We have a trainer on hand to monitor the heat index.”
“We have adjusted practice and game times to accommodate for the heat,” said Ryan Marchetti, director of professional development and public relations for Calloway County Schools. “Soccer can play under 104 heat index, and baseball/softball/football are all under 100 heat index because they have equipment. When soccer is playing 100-104, they do four 20 minutes quarters instead of two 40-minute halves. Our AD said we are taking extra precautions with extra water and rest breaks during practices also.”
Although the recent heat has certainly been unpleasant, Holland reiterated that the community is fortunate that the heat waves in the region have not lasted for long stretches at a time.
“It’s been a normal, typical summer for us, with near-normal temperatures,” Holland said. “We have had three stretches where it’s been really, really hot, but that is normal. As long as I’ve lived here, even in the cooler summers when we’ve had average temperatures below normal, we’ve still had one or two periods of hot weather. There’s just no way around that. But in 2012, we had a long stretch where it got up into the 90s with a heat index of 105-110 for three or four straight weeks. We broke all types of record highs then, but we have not broken any record highs this summer.”
