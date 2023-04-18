US-NEWS-HOUSE-GOP-PANEL-BRAGG-3-NY

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan at right during the House Judiciary Committee Field Hearing at the Jacob Javits Federal Building in downtown Manhattan early Monday, April 17, 2023. U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler is pictured at left. 

 Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — (TNS) House Republicans from other parts of the U.S. held a “field hearing” in New York City on Monday to hear testimony from a handful of local crime victims critical of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — an at times chaotic affair that Democrats argued was meant to provide political cover for former President Donald Trump.

The hearing, convened by the House Judiciary Committee’s GOP members at the Javits Federal Building in Manhattan, turned tumultuous off the bat as a group of anti-Trump activists tried to storm into the room right as testimony was about to get underway.