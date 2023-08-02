MURRAY – While it might not be possible to prevent all flooding, the City of Murray’s stormwater manager says a constantly evolving list of drainage projects has been critical in reducing the damage from one storm to the next.

Prior to the more than 7 inches of rain Murray received two weeks ago on July 19 – which set a new city record for the most rain in a 24-hour period – the last major flood here was in February 2021. At last week’s Murray City Council meeting, Street and Stormwater Manager James Oakley delivered a presentation in which he compared the spots in the city where flooding problems were identified in 2021 to the spots that were identified on July 19. He noted that the trouble spots marked on the maps he displayed were only those that were reported to the city by residents, but his office still received only about half the complaints this time around. While the two events can’t be considered a direct comparison because of much different circumstances, he said this was still a very positive development because of the fact that the July 19 rainfall was around 2 inches greater than in 2021.