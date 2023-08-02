MURRAY – While it might not be possible to prevent all flooding, the City of Murray’s stormwater manager says a constantly evolving list of drainage projects has been critical in reducing the damage from one storm to the next.
Prior to the more than 7 inches of rain Murray received two weeks ago on July 19 – which set a new city record for the most rain in a 24-hour period – the last major flood here was in February 2021. At last week’s Murray City Council meeting, Street and Stormwater Manager James Oakley delivered a presentation in which he compared the spots in the city where flooding problems were identified in 2021 to the spots that were identified on July 19. He noted that the trouble spots marked on the maps he displayed were only those that were reported to the city by residents, but his office still received only about half the complaints this time around. While the two events can’t be considered a direct comparison because of much different circumstances, he said this was still a very positive development because of the fact that the July 19 rainfall was around 2 inches greater than in 2021.
“I stressed in the meeting that these are just the calls we received (during both flooding events),” Oakley said Tuesday. “Most likely, there were more (problems) out there. If you look at 2021, it was right after we had 11 inches of snow, and the ground was saturated, and duration and intensities vary from storm to storm. (The presentation) was just looking at 7.3 inches (in 2023) compared to the 5.33 inches in 2021 without all the intangibles. Storms are different, and these were the numbers I had.
“Our primary focus (with the presentation) was to check the projects we have completed since (2021), and see how they’re functioning in that type of storm. Like I said, it’s really hard to do an apples-to-apples comparison because storms are different, but whenever we have a flooding event that is 7.3 inches, and you go out to these sites and you think, ‘Well, my goodness, this is handling it pretty well,’ that’s a good day for the city and a good way to spend tax dollars.”
As most Murray residents know, one of the most treacherous spots in town for floodwater is on North 16th Street in front of The Keg restaurant and the Station 74 apartment complex. Oakley said the city placed barricades around both locations before the July 19 storm, but it’s against the law to block wheelchair ramps and Station 74 did flood quite a bit. He said The Keg previously bought additional barricades to keep the water out of the building, and he said it helped significantly.
Oakley said, however, that he is optimistic about the future of North 16th Street because the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved the city for a $2.5 million grant to fund what would be the biggest drainage project in Murray’s history.
“We already applied for a FEMA grant that has actually been approved, and there is a project in the works,” Oakley said. “We’re working with BFW Engineering as we speak to get the plans developed and start construction. We’re hoping it may be completed within a two-year period, but that is just an estimation.
“These are all approximate numbers, but the existing plan we have is for an 84-inch pipe to be placed in the area alongside the existing pipe, to run from that area starting at 16th Street all the way down to the other stream where it opens up behind the University Church of Christ. There’s an existing pipe there, and our intentions are to put another one right beside it.”
While the city is continuously considering and planning new drainage projects to mitigate flood damage, Oakley said there are only so many resources that can go toward that purpose because a great deal of what his office has to focus on is simply maintaining and rehabilitating the drainage systems already in place.
“A lot of the stuff we have to deal with are rehabs,” he said. “If you compare stormwater pipes to other utilities, it’s a totally different ballgame because you’re all in the elements. You’re dealing with water, force, rain, oxygen – deterioration rates are exponential compared to water utilities or gas utilities. So with the deterioration rate, it’s just a constant battle for rehab.”
New projects are always in the works, and Oakley said two of them are currently nearing completion. One of those is on South 13th Street in front of the Carter Administration Building, where an undersized culvert has been replaced, and another is wrapping up on Mockingbird Lane. Multiple other projects are in the engineering stage right now, he said.
Of course, as much as the city might try to manage stormwater and improve drainage capabilities, that’s not a fix for everything, so Oakley said people should also consider additional steps to protect or insure their property.
“I always try to stress with people that if you live on a stream, or by a structure, no matter what happens, there’s always the possibility that your property might flood,” Oakley said. “We could get 30 inches of rain in 10 minutes, you know what I mean? Look at what’s going on around the country right now. I mean, who anticipated we’d get 7.3 inches of rain? There could be enough rainfall events where any structure could flood.
“A lot of people think that flood insurance – which is provided by FEMA – is only for places in the floodplain, but that’s not correct. Anybody can get flood insurance. I actually met with a representative from FEMA last week concerning that. It is an option for anybody, because if your house floods, your homeowners insurance will not cover it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.